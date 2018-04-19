Pair released on bail after man’s murder in north Belfast

Two men being questioned on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Belfast have been released on bail.

The man’s body was found in Orient Gardens, off the Cliftonville Road, on Wednesday evening.

He is understood to be a foreign national.

Two men aged 26 and 28 were arrested on Wednesday night and released on bail this evening.

It has been reported that a neighbour discovered his body at the cream-painted end terrace home.

A pool of blood was observed on the street outside.

Forensics experts in white boiler suits combed the scene for clues and police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said: “There is real shock and sadness across north Belfast following the death of a man here. I understand that the police have now opened an investigation.

“The thoughts of all of us in the SDLP are with his family at this difficult time.”

Her party colleague councillor Paul McCusker said it “is vitally important” that anyone who saw anything should contact the PSNI.

Sinn Fein Gerry Kelly MLA also appealed for anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.

“News of this death has shocked the local area,” he said. “While the circumstances of the man’s death are unclear at this time, the PSNI have stated that they are treating the death as murder.

“I would appeal to anyone with information which may assist the police to bring it forward.”

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan has appealed to anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 10pm on Wednesday and who has any information to contact 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.