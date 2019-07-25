Pair to face trial accused of knife robbery

A man and woman are to stand trial accused of carrying out a cash robbery while armed with a knife, a judge has ordered.

Derek Armstrong and Kirsty Pinkerton appeared together at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in connection with an alleged attack on a man in the east of the city on March 14.

The pair, both aged 29, are jointly charged with robbing the victim of £200, an iPhone and footwear.

Both are also accused of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Armstrong, from Olympia Drive in Belfast, faces further counts of common assault and making threats to kill the man.

Neither Armstrong nor co-defendant Pinkerton, of Clarawood House in the city, gave evidence or called witnesses.

Backing prosecution submissions that both have a case to answer, Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall granted an application to have them returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be set.

Pinkerton was released on continuing bail, while Armstrong was remanded back into custody.