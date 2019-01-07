Pair to stand trial for possession of submachine gun

Two men have been told that they will stand trial in Belfast later this year after they were charged with possessing a submachine gun.

Eamonn Hutchinson, 37, from Princes Dock Street in Belfast, and 38-year-old Matthew Charles Johnston from Carrick Hill in the city, have been charged with possessing an ‘Ingram M11’ 9x19mm calibre submachine gun, and a 9x19mm calibre cartridge, on November 28, 2017, with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

They were also charged with possessing the same weapon and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Both have denied the charges, while Johnston also denied four further charges from the same date.

Judge David McFarland was told by a Crown prosecutor that the trial date has been scheduled for the end of April.

The judge was also informed that the trial will last between one to three weeks, and that a day should be “set aside” before the commencement of the hearing to deal with any pre-trial issues.

After the hearing, Johnston was remanded back into custody, while his co-accused was released on bail.