Parading law: PSNI review ‘funeral’ procession

Victims group Relatives' For Justice hold a 'Relatives' Requiem For Justice' protest at Stormont Estate in east Belfast last week. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.

Last Thursday a number of Troubles victims staged a symbolic funeral procession through the grounds of the Stormont estate to protest against government legay planslatives’ deaths.

However the PSNI say they are looking into whether the event may have breached parading legislation.

Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock said: “When police suspect a breach has occurred under the Public Processions (Northern Ireland) Act 1998, we will investigate. We are aware of an event that took place in east Belfast on 29 July and are carrying out enquiries.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who was himself prosecuted in the wake of the Flag Protests of 2012-13 was critical of the event.

“There can be no dispute, not least due to the public pronouncements of those participating that a procession took place,” he said. “This was on a road within an area to which the public have implied right of access - otherwise they would have been trespassing). It therefore falls under the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998.”

He questioned whether any notification was given to the Parades Commission and whether the procession may have constituted an offence.

“I want to know why the PSNI have not sent letters pertaining to this inviting participants in for interview and treated it in the same manner as alleged processions as part of anti-Protocol protests?”