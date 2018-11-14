Paramilitary Crime Task Force seizes £10k worth of cannabis in Carrickfergus

A quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000 has been seized in Carrickfergus.

Earlier today (Wednesday), officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), along with colleagues from the Tactical Support Group, carried out a planned search of a house in the Co. Antrim town under the Justice and Security Act.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The PSNI, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency established the PCTF to tackle criminality linked to paramilitary activity as part of the Executive’s action plan on Tackling Paramilitary Activity, Criminality, and Organised Crime.