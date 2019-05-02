Paramilitary task force charge man, 20, in connection with drug find

A 20-year-old man has been charged with perverting the course of justice by detectives from the PSNI’s dedicated paramilitary crime taskforce, following a search in December at a property in Millisle where £12,000 worth of cannabis was found.

The man is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on May 12.

Police say the arrest is in connection with the search on December 18, 2018, where a quantity cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £12,000 and £2840 cash was seized.

A police spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

“He has also been reported to the PPS for possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

“A 48 year old woman has also been reported to the PPS for Occupier of Premises Permitting Drug Use.”

Following the search, a 45 year old man was also charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property on Friday 26 April. He is also due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on 23 May.