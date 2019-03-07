Parents asked to take 'responsibility' after gang of children throw missiles at police

Police have appealed for parents to take reponsibility after a report of public disorder at the York Street and North Queen Street areas of Belfast last night.

Superintendent Muir Clark said: “Shortly before 8pm, it was reported that a group of youths had gathered in the area, police attended and while there a number of missiles were thrown at them and their vehicles. No officers were injured and no arrests have been made."

North Queen Street

Supt Clark added: "Police worked with local community representatives to reduce tensions in the area and maintained a presence in the area until the youths dispersed.

"CCTV footage has been gathered and will be reviewed as part of our ongoing investigation into this incident."

He added that is it "critical that the young people who choose to engage in anti-social behaviour understand that it is unacceptable and it must stop".

"We don’t want anyone injured or worse," he said. "We want people to take responsibility. We want residents to feel safe in their own homes.

“We will continue to deploy resources, from local officers, supported by our tactical support group and evidence gathering colleagues patrolling North Belfast to prevent anti-social behaviour and detect those involved.

“We will also continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the issue, but it is quite apparent that some people are still choosing to ignore our repeated appeals and warnings.

“Parents and guardians need to prevent young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities.

"Know where your children are, who they are with, what they are doing and what they are arranging on their social media accounts.

“We do not want to criminalise young people however if offences are identified we will deal with these robustly.”