Parents urged to ‘take control’ of children after more trouble in north Belfast

Following a weekend of shame when a 14-year-old Protestant was beaten up in a sectarian attack and police came under attack, north Belfast was again the scene of ugly behaviour last night.

Bricks were thrown at police responding to antisocial activity while a bin was set alight in scenes similar to Saturday.

PSNI North Belfast said on Facebook: “The New Lodge community has again had to endure another night of having their property destroyed and their bins set on fire and destroyed by a small number of local youths who have total disrespect for their community.

“Police again came under attack with bricks in the Victoria Road area while protecting the communities and fire and rescue personnel as they attended the area to put out another burning bin, which had been pushed out into the middle of the road causing a danger to road users.

“Police would ask the parents of these youths to start taking control of them and if their children are out in the evenings to take a drive past the Pinkerton, Carlisle and New Lodge Road areas to see if their child is one of this crowd of 20 kids that are terrorising the elderly and ill, who are terrified to leave their homes at night!”