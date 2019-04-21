Part of man's ear bitten off: Suspect charged with GBH

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Omagh on Saturday night, during which a man had part of his ear bitten off, have charged a man with grievous bodily harm with intent.

It was reported at around 8pm that some form of altercation took place in the Bridge Street area of the town.

"A 48-year-old male had part of his ear bitten off during the incident," a PSNI spokesperson explained.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged.

"Detectives have charged a 33-year-old man with grievous bodily harm with intent. He is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 22. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS," the police spokesperson said.