Pat McCormick murder probe: Men released pending further inquiries

Two men arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of Co Down man Pat McCormick have been released pending further inquiries.

The men, aged 20 and 39, were arrested on Wednesday and questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Two men aged 20 and 39 arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders in connection with the murder of Pat McCormick have now been released on bail pending further enquiries."

Two other people - a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman - were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of murdering the 55-year-old father-of-four.

They were questioned at Musgrave Police Station and later released pending further inquiries.

Mr McCormick was last seen in Comber on the night of Thursday, May 30.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to him to contact them on 101.