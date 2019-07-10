Pat McCormick murder probe: Police find body

Police investigating the murder of 55-year-old William (Pat) McCormick have recovered a body.

The father-of-four was last seen alive in Comber on the evening of Thursday 30 May and Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information which leads to the recovery of his body.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery, who is leading the investigation, said: “I can confirm that a man’s body has been found in the Ballygowan area. I am unable to confirm the identity of the man until a formal identification process has taken place.”

A post mortem is being conducted.