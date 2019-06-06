Pat McCormick murder probe: Police make two more arrests

Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Co Down man Pat McCormick have made a further two arrests.

A 39-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were detained last night on suspicion of assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice.

Pat McCormick

They were taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who were arrested by detectives earlier this week are still being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Mr McCormick, a 55-year-old father-of-four, was last seen in Comber on the evening of Thursday, May 30.

Yesterday detectives released CCTV footage of his last known movements.

It shows Mr McCormick driving his black Citroen C4 car at around 10:30pm and a short time later walking through an archway on Castle Street into an area where there are a number of apartments.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to Mr McCormick to contact them on 101.