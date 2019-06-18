Pat McCormick murder probe: Police teams searching river and lake for body of Co Down father-of-four

Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of 55-year-old Co Down man William 'Pat' McCormick are conducting further searches in the Comber area today.

Officers from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are carrying out searches in the Comber River, near the leisure centre.

There are also significant searches taking place in the Ballygraffan Road area and an underwater search team are conducting a search of a lake just off the Lisbarnet Road.

On Friday a specialist team carried out underwater searches in the Castle Espie Wetlands, along the shore of Strangford Lough.

Mr McCormick, a father-of-four, was last seen walking towards flats on Castle Street in Comber on the night of Thursday, May 30.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery, who is leading the investigation, has again appealed for anyone with information about what happened to Mr McCormick to come forward.

“I would again like to thank the Comber community - residents and businesses - for their patience and their support in this investigation and in providing valuable information and I would continue to urge anyone who was in the Comber area on the evening of Friday 31st May or the following morning and who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives," he said.

“On the night of Pat’s disappearance, he was wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and brown brogue shoes. If you come across discarded clothing matching this description or Pat’s iPhone SE or his Ben Sherman watch with brown strap and a black face - please contact police.

“It is now almost three weeks’ from Pat’s disappearance and his family remain absolutely devastated. They deserve to know what has happened to him and deserve to have his body back.

“Members of the local community may have information that could be key to giving Pat’s family some answers. I would urge anyone who has any information surrounding Pat’s disappearance to contact detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street on 101.

“I would also like to appeal to those directly responsible to come forward to police – examine your conscience and allow Pat’s family to give him a proper burial. You are denying them this right.”

Four people - three men and a woman - have been arrested and questioned in connection with Mr McCormick's disappearance. All four were released on police bail pending further inquiries.