Pat McCormick: Veterans plan a good send off for murdered colleague

A large turnout of military veterans is expected in Newtownards today for the funeral of murdered former UDR and Royal Irish soldier Pat McCormick.

The body of Mr McCormick was recovered from a lake near Ballygowan last week.

The 55-year-old father of four was last seen in Comber on May 30.

Ahead of the 1pm funeral service at Strean Presbyterian Church, former colleagues of Mr McCormick said the veterans’ community would be keen to pay their respects.

One ex-soldier who served with Mr McCormick said the former lance corporal had the “biggest, kindest heart”.

A woman aged 26 and a 21-year-old man appeared in court on July 12 on charges connected to the murder.

A funeral service for former senior judge Sir Anthony Hart is also taking place at Dundela in east Belfast this afternoon.

Sir Anthony will then be laid to rest at Devenish Parish Church, Fermanagh.

In Lurgan Seanna Duffy, son of prominent republican Colin Duffy, will be buried at St Colman’s cemetery Lurgan following a service in St Peter’s, while in Moira the funeral of cricket and football enthusiast Paddy Allen will take place at St John’s Parish Church.