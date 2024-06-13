Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have named a 75-year-old woman who died in a road accident in Castlederg as Patricia McGarvey.

The three vehicle collision happened about 2:10pm on Wednesday in the Strabane Road area between Listymore Road and Dunrevan Road.

The vehicles involved were a blue Audi A3, silver MG HS Excite and red Vauxhall Corsa.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The three vehicle collision happened about 2:10pm on Wednesday in the Strabane Road area between Listymore Road and Dunrevan Road. Pictured is a general view of the road. Photo: Googlemaps

“First aid was provided at the scene, and the driver of the red Vauxhall Corsa, 75-year-old Patricia McGarvey from the Castlederg area, was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance. She sadly passed away in hospital.

“Casualties from the two other involved vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what occurred is ongoing.