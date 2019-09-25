Patrick Ryan IRA confession: Boris Johnson pressed to veto release of Libya funds

UUP peer Lord Empey has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to veto any UN attempts to release funds linked to Col Gaddafi which are frozen in the UK.

He was speaking after BBC Spotlight exposed the role of Fr Patrick Ryan in linking Libya and the IRA.

Then prime minister Gordon Brown meeting Col Gaddafi at the G8 Summit in L'Aquilla in 2009

The peer is campaigning to secure compensation for victims of IRA bombings which used Libyan supplied Semtex.

“If ever there was any doubt about the loss of life and limb in the United Kingdom brought about by the supply of Libyan weapons to the IRA, the BBC Spotlight programme dispelled any doubt whatsoever,” he said.

He described the failure of successive UK governments to obtain compensation for UK victims of Libya-IRA bombings as “gutless”.

“I call upon the Prime Minister, who is fully aware of this, to promise to veto any release of frozen Libyan assets at the UN unless there is a properly negotiated deal with the current Libyan government,” he added.