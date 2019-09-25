Patrick Ryan IRA confession: PSNI comment on extradition request

Three different police forces have been unable to say if they will pursue prosecutions against Fr Patrick Ryan and two other IRA men who also confessed to IRA crimes on television in recent years.

The News Letter invited comment from the Garda, PSNI and West Midlands Police in relation to Tipperary-born priest Fr Patrick Ryan and Dubliners Kieran Conway, a lawyer, and Michael Hayes, who confessed to serious IRA crimes in 2016 and 2017.

Asked if they would seek extradition of Ryan, the PSNI said: “We are aware of the BBC [Spotlight] interview [this week] and will assess its content to establish whether it contains credible evidence of the commission of criminal offences in Northern Ireland. It is too early to say at this stage what evidence might exist in any cases referenced in the interview, or whether there are credible opportunities to progress investigations into offences committed in Northern Ireland.”

Asked if they had tried to extradite Conway, the PSNI said he had “sought to avoid identifying his role in specific incidents” and they are continuing to investigate.

When asked whether it had sought to extradite Hayes in relation to the Birmingham pub bombings confessions he made in 2017, West Midlands Police said it could not comment on an ongoing investigation. The News Letter asked the Garda if it had sought to question the three men, but it said it does not comment on individual cases.