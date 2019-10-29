Patrols stepped up after reports of ‘cold callers’ in Draperstown/Moneyneany areas

Police had additional patrols operating in Draperstown/Moneyneany area following calls from the public about cold callers ‘looking around homes and farms’.

They said: “A white Iveco flat bed van has been visiting properties in the area.

“We cannot emphasise enough, DO NOT LET COLD CALLERS INTO YOUR HOMES.

“Crews have carried out VCPs as well as checking vacant properties and new builds in the area in addition to speaking to residents.

“If you see individuals snooping around yours or a neighbour’s home, call us immediately with details and vehicles reg’s.

“These type of cold callers are more often than not only there to scout out a home with the aim of a return visit at a later date.

“Cold callers are known to travel and target a specific area.

“Make sure your friends and neighbours are aware.

“Great work to those that phoned in, never hesitate to contact us. The information provided means we have identified the van and follow up enquiries re ownership and why it was in the area are ongoing.”