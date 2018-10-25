Paul Golding: Britain First leader charged over leaflets for anti-immigration rally in Co Antrim

Britain First leader Paul Golding has been charged with a series of offences related to anti-immigration leaflets distributed in Co Antrim.

Mr Golding, 36, is charged with three counts of publishing written material intended to stir up hatred and one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour.

The charges are linked to literature promoting a Britain First anti-immigration rally planned for Ballymena this Saturday.

Golding was arrested on Wednesday.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on November 15.