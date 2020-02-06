Paul Quinn murder: DUP members calling for Conor Murphy to resign over Paul Quinn remarks

A number of leading DUP figures have gone further than their own party and called on Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy to resign

MPs Sammy Wilson and Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley are calling on Mr Murphy to stand down.

On Wednesday the DUP issued a statement in support of the Quinn family calling on Mr Murphy to apologise, but stopping short of calling on him to step down.

It comes after Mr Murphy came under pressure to retract a statement he made in 2007 in which he labelled south Armagh man Paul Quinn a criminal only a month after he had been murdered by a gang of men reported to have been members and former members of the IRA.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson tweeted this morning: “Despite SF’s continual calls for transparency, integrity and accountability, they have once again illustrated that they will always side with the terrorist and not the victim. “If they have any decency, Conor Murphy should be required to resign or be sacked.”

Jonathan Buckley MLA said: “Quinn family said that their son Paul was brutally beaten, had every bone in his body from neck down broken by iron bars,his ear ripped off, his bones sticking out. Murphy stated that Paul was a criminal yet states now he has no evidence!? The man was murdered ! He slurs his name!”

In an earlier tweet he said: “The Quinn family have lived through a tortuous period of grief at the tragic loss & murder of their son compounded by the slur, alienated by the Republican movement. If the Quinn family say Conor Murphy should resign, he shouldn’t have time to get his coat.”

DUP MP for south Antrim Paul Girvan also issued a lengthy statement on the issue.

“The comments made by the Finance Minister are completely out of line,” he said of his remarks in 2007. “The claims made by Conor Murphy are unsubstantiated even by his own reasoning, stating clearly that he could only speculate about Paul Quinn. The Quinn family suffered immense anguish with the cruel murder of Paul Quinn. Knowing the pain of a family from his constituency of Newry and Armagh Conor Murphy callously made claims which would only deepen the pain felt by the Quinn family. Not only is this a major lack of judgement on the part of the Finance Minister but it begs the question were the comments meant to be deliberately hurtful?

“I reiterate my call that Conor Murphy must immediately recall his knowledge about the murder of Paul Quinn to the authorities in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

“An apology has been far too long in coming. The mixed message from Sinn Fein on Conor Murphy’s behalf is not enough. A public apology from the Finance Minister is due immediately.”