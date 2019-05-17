Pauline Kilkenny murder accused to undergo examination

A man who has denied murdering Co Fermanagh woman Pauline Kilkenny last year is to undergo psychiatric examination before his trial listed for December.

Ms Kilkenny’s aunts, sisters and brother-in-law were in Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, for 28-year-old Joseph Dolan to be formally arraigned on charges of murdering Ms Kilkenny, stealing her Fiat Panda car, and implicating his former girlfriend in the murder between November 13 and 16 last year.

They listened as defence QC James Gallagher told Mr Justice Colton the primary issue in the case was a psychiatric one, which should narrow matters, and as a result, it was expected Dolan’s trial would last only two to three days, with many of the witnesses agreed.

However, he added, that unfortunately it may not be until September before Dolan, of no fixed abode, can be examined. An additional feature in the case was Dolan’s previous history of psychiatric hospital admissions, both here and in the Irish Republic.

Mr Gallagher said “in short” that would also have to be looked at, and that it appeared that his mother also had a history of psychiatric hospital admissions, prior to her death.

Following an objection by prosecuting QC Ciaran Murphy at the “very significant” delay in obtaining reports, Mr Justice Colton ordered that medical reports should be lodged with the court by mid-August.

No details surrounding the murder were given during the brief arraignment hearing, but at the time it was reported that 59-year-old Ms Kilkenny, whose body was found in her isolated home, was stabbed 30 times in the head, neck, back and torso, including eight stab wounds to her head and neck, two to the right side of her torso and 20 stab wounds to her back. She also suffered a number of serious head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

A previous hearing was told Ms Kilkenny was found by her sister, in the isolated bungalow, where she lived alone, about a mile off the Cornacully Road between Belleek and Garrison, after the alarm was raised when she failed to return to work at Lilley’s Centra store on the Lough Shore Road, Enniskillen, after having booked a few days off.