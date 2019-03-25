Pauline Kilkenny murder: Man, 28, appears in court in Enniskillen

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court in Enniskillen charged with murdering a woman at her Co Fermanagh home last year.

Joseph Dolan, of no fixed abode, is accused of murdering 59-year-old Pauline Kilkenny at her isolated bungalow on the Cornacully Road – a remote rural area between Belleek and Garrison – sometime between November 6 and 14.

He is also accused of stealing her Fiat Panda car and perverting the course of justice by allegedly giving police false information in order to implicate someone else in the murder.

At a preliminary enquiry at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court, Mr Dolan declined to say anything in answer to the charges against him.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on May 7.