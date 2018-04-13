Pay increase is agreed for PSNI

Pay increases for police have been agreed by the civil servants who are now running Stormont’s finance and justice departments.

The Department of Justice said the 2017/18 pay award amounts to a 1% consolidated pay increase (essentially meaning that it is permenantly added to officers’ salaries) with an additional 1% non-consolidated payment added on (effectively a one-off pay hike, paid in monthly installments).

Permanent Secretary at the Department of Justice, Nick Perry said: “As budgets have reduced across the public service, the Department’s priority has been to protect front-line services, including policing, as far as possible.

“As is the case elsewhere, the Chief Constable and his senior team are responding to the changing nature of policing and there is no doubt this introduces fresh challenges both at organisational level and for individual officers.”