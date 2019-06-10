Pedestrian knocked down in N.I. car park - Mercedes Benz SUV motorist speeds off

A pedestrian sustained head and shoulder injuries after he was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop in a Northern Ireland car park

The hit and run road traffic collision occurred in the Lidl car park, Circular Road, Larne on Tuesday June 4, 2019 between 10.00am and 11.00am.

The hit and run occurred in Larne.

"A male pedestrian was knocked down by a Mercedes jeep style vehicle which has failed to stop," said the P.S.N.I.

"An unknown female stopped to assist this man. As a result, this male has hit his head off the ground and has sustained bruising and ligament damage to his left shoulder.

If if anyone has a witnessed this incident, please contact Police on 101 quoting the reference number 1156 08/06/19," added the police.