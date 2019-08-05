'Pellet gun' behind N.I. security alert

The P.S.N.I. recovered a pellet gun from a security alert operation on Monday.

The security alert was sparked when P.S.N.I. received reports that a suspected firearm had been found in the Northland Road area of Londonderry at approximately 1:15pm on Monday.

The security alert has ended.

A number of cordons were put in place.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter confirmed the security alert was now over.

“Police examining a suspected firearm at the Northland Road area of Derry/Londonderry have finished at the scene.

“The road has now re-opened and a pellet gun has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Police would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation during the incident.”