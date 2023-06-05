Pensioner arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with murder of Sean Fox

News you can trust since 1737
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast last October have arrested a man.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST

The 67-year-old was arrested this morning, Monday 5 June, in west Belfast.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.

Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.

Sean Fox
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

