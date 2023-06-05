Pensioner arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with murder of Sean Fox

The 67-year-old was arrested this morning, Monday 5 June, in west Belfast.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.

Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.

Sean Fox

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1