Pensioner denies imitation gun charge

A Belfast pensioner has appeared in court and denied possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

William James Bell has been charged with possessing the replica Beretta ‘with intent to cause another person to believe that unlawful violence would be used’ on November 16, 2017.

The 68-year-old, from Victoria Street, appeared at Belfast Crown Court, where the single charge was put to him. When he was asked how he pleaded Bell, replied “not guilty.”

Defence barrister Martin Morgan described the case involving his “elderly” client as “very unusual”, and asked Judge David McFarland if it could be reviewed ahead of a trial date being fixed.

The barrister also told the court the case will include “body-cam video evidence.”

Judge McFarland agreed to list the case again on July 27, before he released Bell on continuing bail.