Pensioner escapes injury during Belfast burglary

An elderly person has escaped injury after their home was broken into in the early hours of this monring.

Detectives are appealing for information following the burglary of a house in the Cregagh Road area of Belfast.

Detective Constable Clarke said: “Entry was gained to the property and a sum of money was stolen.

“An older person was inside the property at the time of the incident but was not injured”.

Anyone with information is or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 157 of 27/11/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.