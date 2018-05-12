Pensioner tied up and dragged down stairs during burglary ordeal

Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary in Holywood last night, May 11, during which a pensioner was tied up and threatened in his home.

It’s understood two or three men entered a house in the Downshire Road area of the town just before 10:45pm.

The householder, who is aged in his 70s, was in bed at the time of the break-in.

One of the burglars went upstairs into the man’s bedroom and tied his wrists with cable ties before threatening him and demanding money.

The householder was dragged down a flight of stairs and a struggle ensued before a neighbour came to the house and raised the alarm.

The burglars then fled the scene, taking the man’s mobile phone and cordless landline phone.

Although not physically hurt, police said the householder was left “very badly shaken” by the ordeal.

A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Both men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Spencer Street or Downshire Road areas of Holywood between 10:30pm and 11pm last night.

They can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 1489 of 11/05/18.