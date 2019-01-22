Pensioner to stand trial for indecent assault on brother more than 60 years ago

An 86-year-old Belfast man is to stand trial accused of indecently assaulting his brother more than 60 years ago, a judge has ordered.

The pensioner, who is not being named to protect the alleged victim’s identity, appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court to face four charges.

He is accused of committing the indecent assaults between January 1, 1956 and January 1, 1958.

Due to the man’s apparent frailty District Judge Fiona Bagnall permitted him to remain outside the dock for the preliminary enquiry.

A defence solicitor stood beside him to provide explanations throughout the brief hearing.

The accused spoke only to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.

He declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

Defence barrister Adrian Higgins did not contest prosecution assertions that his client has a case to answer.

With no further submissions made, Mrs Bagnall granted an application to have the accused returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

She released him on his own bail of £500 until those proceedings get underway on a date to be fixed.