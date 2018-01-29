Pensioner treated for shock after van ploughs into her kitchen

A Waringstown woman was sitting watching TV when a van ploughed into her kitchen last night (Sunday, January 28).

The van crashed through the kitchen window but the driver ran off.

The van crashed through the kitchen window

He was later arrested by police officers.

Police said a 27 year old man has been arrested after the incident on the Clare Roads.

A spokesperson said: “At around 9.10pm it was reported that a Citreon Berlingo van had crashed through an external wall to the kitchen of a property on Clare Road.”

Inspector Gregory Beckett said: “A female occupant, who is in her early 70s, required medical treatment for shock and some minor cuts to her head and arm.

The van crashed through the kitchen window

“The driver of the van made off from the scene but was located by officers a short time later.

“He remains in custody this morning.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen the Citreon van in the area prior to the time of report is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1284 28/01/18.”