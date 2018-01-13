Pensioners’ homes ransacked by thieves

Police are appealing for information after burglaries from three properties in Belfast on Friday, January 12.

Detailing the incidents, a police spokesperson said: “Last night (Friday), the homes of three pensioners were burgled and ransacked in the Trench Avenue area. Cash and car keys were among the items stolen.

“If you have any information about which ‘upstanding’ member/members of society were responsible for these burglaries, or saw anything suspicious, please contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”