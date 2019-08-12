People charged over illegal parade

Forty three people are in the list for this Friday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with taking part in an illegal parade Lurgan.

The majority of them are from Lurgan with others coming from Feeny, Rashsharkin, Castledawson, Monaghan, Ardee and Dublin.

They are all charged that on March 26, 2016, they took part in a public procession in respect of which the requirements of section six of the Public Processions Act had not been satisfied.

Two of the defendants – one man and a woman – also face another accusation.

It is alleged that on the same date they wore items of paramilitary style clothing.