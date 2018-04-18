Pet loses eye after being shaken violently in jaws of another dog

A pet owner has described how she watched in horror as a large dog gripped her tiny Shih Tzu in his jaws and shook it violently.

The tiny pet was shaken so viciously his eye was dislodged from its socket.

Owner Lorraine Crawford said she had been walking along lower Kernan Playing Fields in Portadown on Sunday afternoon at 4pm when two Staffordshire Bull Terriers pounced on her little Ben.

Lorraine had been walking with her sister and nephew with another little dog - an 11-year-old Bison called Junior - when the two dogs began to attack.

“It was just terrifying. I have never seen anything so vicious in my life. Wee Ben was just mauled,” said Lorraine, adding that her nephew held Junior high in the air so the other Staff couldn’t attack it.

“Those dogs are dangerous and should be removed from the owner. It could have been a child injured or worse in this attack,” she said.

“I still feel traumatised by what happened and my dog will never be the same again,” said Lorraine.

She revealed that little Ben had spent some time in a vet in Lurgan recovering from his ordeal and had to have his eye removed as it was so badly damaged.

“His eye is very inflamed and he is on a lot of painkillers and anti-biotics. He is very jumpy and I doubt I will ever be able to take him out for a walk again,” she said.

Lorraine, who rescued Ben from a shelter in Ballymena after he had been traumatised having been mistreated in a household of 60 dogs, said she has been to the Dog Warden who is investigating. “I would like to see this dog owner brought before the courts. These are clearly dangerous dogs and he had them off a lead.”

Lorraine said her sister was bitten on the ankle however when she went to the police, they said it was a civil matter.

UKIP Cllr David Jones said he was deeply concerned to learn of an serious attack on at dog at the Kernan playing fields.

“This was a horrendous attack for both the dog and the lady owner. Sadly the owner of the Staffs, described as heavy set, bearded and wearing a hells angels jacket, did nothing during the attack and simply walked away following it.

“I would ask anyone with information as to the owner of these dogs to let the police know. To imagine such an attack of a small child does not bear thinking about.”

A spokesperson for ABC council said: “A complaint has been received regarding an alleged incident involving two dogs at Kernan Playing Fields in Portadown. The Dog Warden investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being carried out in line with the Council’s Dog Control Enforcement Policy.

“It is an offence to be a keeper (or be in charge) of a dog that attacks and injures any other animal owned by another person - enforcement options may include the imposition of a notice of control conditions on the dog licence or prosecution where the maximum penalty on conviction is £1,000.”