Petrol bomb attack: Police condemn 'reckless act'

Detectives investigating a petrol bomb attack at a house in Ballymena yesterday evening have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred in the Lewis Park area of the town at around 8:30pm.

There was one male in the property at the time of the attack, but he was uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “At approximately 8.40pm police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property approximately 10 minutes earlier, in the Lewis Park area.

“There was one male in the house at the time who thankfully escaped injury.

“This was a reckless act and it’s fortunate no one was injured."

He continued: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity or any vehicles being driven suspiciously in the area prior to or around the time the incident was reported to us, to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1790 of 16/06/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."