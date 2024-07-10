Petrol bombs, masonry and other items thrown at PSNI during security alert in the Creggan area of Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police last night attended a security alert in Southway, in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Cordons were put in place and police also dealt with “ongoing disorder".

It is understood the disorder began while officers were attending the scene of a sudden death.

A suspicious object was subsequently discovered in the area.

Man throwing a petrol bomb

During the disorder masonry, petrol bombs and other items were thrown resulting in damage to a number of vehicles. Police asked members of the public to avoid the area.