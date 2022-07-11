Petrol bombs thrown at Co Antrim property after midnight

Detectives are investigating after petrol bombs were thrown at a property in Mossvale Park in Coleraine shortly after midnight.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:28 am
Mossvale park - Google maps
It’s believed two devices were thrown at the house causing scorch marks to the front door and a window.

A motive for the attack has yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information.

Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 14 11/07/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/