Phil McClelland: 'Words can’t express the pain and shock we’re all feeling' after tragic road death

The deep loss felt by the family of motorbike crash victim Phil McClelland has been marked in a post on social media.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post from Timmy Dickson, (who was the best friend of Phil) and issued on June 30 says that he was asked to share the message ‘on behalf of Phil’s partner, Lindsay Patton’ and his daughter Mylie and wider family circle.

‘As many of you may have already heard, Big Phil – my best mate, tragically lost his life yesterday in a motorbike accident,’ he wrote.

‘Words can’t express the pain and shock we’re all feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip McClelland

‘His partner, his mum, his daughter Mylie and the entire family are completely devastated.

‘We’ll share details about the funeral arrangements as soon as they’re confirmed’.

He added that the family ‘would like to thank everyone for their messages, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time’ as ‘it means more than you know’.

The emotional tribute ends with ‘Rest easy, Big Phil’.

Yesterday PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said that ‘shortly before 1.15pm [yesterday on June 29], we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via101, quoting reference number 762 29/06/25.”

Others also paid their respects online including:

RIP Phil Mcclelland – Big gent be sadly missed thoughts are with his family and friends

Rest in peace big Phil

The biggest friendliest gentleman you could ever meet. My hearts broke for his family and closest friends. Rest in peace Phil

Heartbreaking news this morning hearing this gentleman is no longer with us. So many memories, some so old they are blurry on a camera. Rest in peace Phil Mcclelland. Thinking of all your family

A spokesperson for the Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal group said the group was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death”.

“Our thoughts are with Philip’s family, friends, and the wider Newtownards community at this incredibly difficult time,” they said in a post on Facebook.