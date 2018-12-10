Picture of murder victim Padraig Fox released as suspect quiz to continue

The PSNI have circulated a picture of the Padraig Fox, whose body was found in Newcastle, Co Down, at the weekend.

The undated image was released shortly after the PSNI said detectives from the Major Investigations Team had been granted an additional 36 hours to question a 26-year-old man in relation to the murder of the 29-year-old.

His body was found in a flat during early afternoon on Saturday in the Burrendale Park Road, off the Castlewellan Road in the town.

Early this morning, following a post-mortem examination on Sunday, the PSNI said they were treating the death as murder.

Another man, aged 21 years old remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

