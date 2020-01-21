PICTURES: 8 images from the south Belfast blaze now treated as 'arson'
Police are investigating an arson attack in south Belfast early this morning - and are appealing for witnesses and information.
See images from the blaze.
The scene of the arson attack in south Belfast last night
freelance
The scene of the arson attack in south Belfast last night
freelance
The scene of the arson attack in south Belfast last night
freelance
The scene of the arson attack in south Belfast last night
freelance
View more