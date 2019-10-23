PICTURES: 'Absolutely disgusting' torching of cars near NI university in overnight attack

Calls have been made for increased police presence in Lower Ormeau and Holyland after cars were burnt out overnight.

Alliance South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw made the call after increased incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area.

SDLP Councillor for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Declan McAlinden, who works in the Holylands area, posted graphic pictures online showing the carnage. He posted the photos this morning which he took after arriving for work.

"Working in the Holylands and arrived at this," he said. "Absolutely disgusting."

Ms Bradshaw added that last night a number of cars were burnt out along Collingwood Avenue and Curzon Street.



“We know the PSNI increased their presence in the area for the first two weeks the students returned, however, while normal policing levels have resumed in late September, we have seen a continuation of negative behaviour terrorising local residents," she said.



“This anti-social behaviour has now escalated, leading to many waking up today to find their treasured possession has been recklessly destroyed. We are also seeing mass brawls in the middle of the Ormeau Road, with drunk young people staggering about putting themselves and motorists in danger.



“A teenager was also recently robbed at knifepoint. Add to this the great disruption to family life for so many right through the night, as revellers return to their homes from the local bars, including causing damage to cars, fences and gates along the way.



“The level of anti-social behaviour has far exceeded young people having a bit of fun and is now firmly in the realms of criminality. It is the PSNI has primary responsibility for dealing with this and I have written to the local area commander, asking for an increased police presence.

“Belfast City Council is convening a multi-agency meeting at lunch-time on Friday. I will be attending, but I have grown sick and tired of these talking shops. The local residents have suffered far too much and it looks like the incidents are getting more and more sinister and destructive. We need to do more than talk but rather have actions to help the residents.”

Car attack in Holylands

SDLP South Belfast MLA Claire Hanna and Botanic Councillor Gary McKeown also condemned the burning of five cars in the Holyland.

Claire Hanna said: "This is a shocking spate of arson attacks to happen in one night and will cause extreme distress for people living in the area. Ongoing vandalism and antisocial behaviour plague the community here, and these incidents will heighten concern."



Cllr McKeown said: "We need a multi-agency, targeted programme of intervention in the area to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour, and I am working with other councillors and officials to prioritise this. The community in the Holyland have been living under terrible stress for too long, and it has to stop.



"I have spoken to police, who have told me that they are putting in place measures to help tackle recurrence, as there was a previous incident of a car being burnt out several weeks ago.



"I urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact police on 101."

