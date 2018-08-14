PICTURES: Counter-Terrorism Command investigation as car crashes into Westminster security barriers

The Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament this morning, Scotland Yard said.

Streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off as dozens of armed police swooped on the scene.

Armed officers could be seen surrounding the car before leading a man away in handcuffs. One man has been arrested.

Full Metropolitan Police statement

“A man has been arrested following a collision in Westminster this morning.

“At 07:37hrs today, Tuesday 14 August, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

“The male driver of the car (no further details) was arrested by officers at the scene.

“A number of pedestrians have been injured. We await an update on their condition, however officers do not believe that anyone is in a life-threatening condition.

“Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place to assist the investigation.

“Westminster Tube station is closed.

“Enquiries continue.”