PSNI officers are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death of a 68-year-old man from the Bangor area, in Co Down.

He was found dead at his home yesterday evening (Tuesday 19th November) in Birch Drive in the seaside town.

Police are treating his death as suspicious and a post mortem is to be conducted to establish the cause of his death.

Bangor murder scene

