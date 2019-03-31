Pipe bomb explodes in front garden

A pipe bomb exploded in the front garden of a home in the Waterside area of Londonderry in the early hours of this morning, police say.

The explosion happened in the Montgomery Close area, off the Rossdowney Road.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “At approximately 2am this morning, Sunday 31st March, police received a report that a device in the form of a pipe bomb had exploded in the front garden of a residential property in Montgomery Close.

“Thankfully no damage has been caused to the property. However the occupants of property were very lucky to escape injury.” He added: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 91 of 31/03/19. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”