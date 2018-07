A pipe bomb exploded after being thrown at a house in the Waterside area of Londomderry last night.

The incident happened around 11.15pm in the Bann Drive area.

A man and woman who were in the house at the time were not injured.

A number of homes were evacuated for a period of time while ATO examined the object and confirmed it was a viable pipe bomb type device.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for information.