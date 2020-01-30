Pizza delivery man drove women to Belfast to work as prostitutes

A 35-year old man who admitted driving two women from Dublin airport to Belfast so they could work as prostitutes was handed a suspended sentence on Thursday.

Belfast Crown Court heard there was no coercion and the women in question were “willing participants in the sex trade.”

Marian Ovidiu Ilie, a father of two who is originally from Romania, admitted three charges of human trafficking between November 2017 and February 2018, and also admitted acquiring criminal property amounting to £18,444.

The pizza delivery driver was handed a 12-month sentence, which was suspended for two years, by Judge David McFarland.

Before passing sentence, the Judge heard Ilie was arrested at his home on Belfast’s Donegall Road on June 20, 2018.

When officers carried out a search of Ilie’s home, they found a laptop which he was using to advertise the services of females for prostitution.

A Crown barrister said that during police interviews, Ilie admitted picking two women up from Dublin Airport and bringing them to Belfast.

Defence barrister Martin O’Rourke pointed out that prostitution is not illegal in Ilie’s native Romania and said his client “has difficulty reconciling what he admitted to was criminality”.

The Judge handed Ilie a suspended sentence and warned him to stay out of trouble for the next two years.