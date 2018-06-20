Plain-clothed officers seize booze from underage drinkers in Carrick

Police have revealed they deployed plain clothes officers in an underage drinking crackdown in Carrickfergus at the weekend.

A quantity of booze was seized in the operation during which a doctored ID document was also detected.

Carrickfergus PSNI stated today: “ Over the weekend we deployed a number of our officers around Carrickfergus in plain clothes. It worked well as we made a number of alcohol seizures and caught young people indulging in a spot of underage drinking.

“One of these youngsters had purchased alcohol using a photocopy of their passport which had been doctored online.

“We know which store sold them the alcohol and will be following this up.”

Police were responding to several weekends of anti-social behaviour involving groups of young people in both Carrick and Larne. They went on to appeal to traders to be aware of the law around the sale of alcohol.

“If you work or manage a shop that sells alcohol or other age restricted items then please talk to your staff about acceptable forms of identification.

“If someone presents a photocopy of ID then ask them why? No doubt they will tell you that they don’t wish to lose the original, but we would advise you not to accept that answer.

“Only accept genuine forms of ID and don’t be nervous about giving it a full look over to check for signs of tampering.

“A genuine person of legal age should not be agitated or annoyed by this. Ask the person to confirm their date of birth or age, any pauses in answering indicate a problem.

“Is it worth risking a hefty fine to make a sale of a few quid? If in doubt, show them out!”