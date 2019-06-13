Plans to demolish Greenvale Hotel and replace it with houses

There are plans to demolish the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown where three young people died in a crush while queuing for a St Patrick night disco.

Morgan Barnard (17) Lauren Bullock (17) and Connor Currie (16) lost their lives outside the hotel on the Drum Road.

It is understood the planning application will now be considered by planning officers and then a recommendation will be brought to the council's Planning Committee within three to six months.

In a statement the owner of the Greenvale Hotel, Michael Mc Elhatton, confirmed an application has been made for planning permission for the redevelopment of the Greenvale Hotel site. The application was placed yesterday with the Mid Ulster Council.

There are no immediate plans for a change of use of the premises which will continue with its current operations for the foreseeable future.

Mr McElhatton said he did not wish to make any further comment about his reasons for the application.

