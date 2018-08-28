Planters and plants stolen from Funeral Director’s new office

Thieves have stolen expensive potted plants from outside the office of a well known Co Armagh undertaker.

Mr Ronnie Russell has made a substantial investment in new premises at the Waringstown Road, Lurgan and is upset at the theft of the box hedges in ceramic planters.

Ronnie Russell Funeral Directors where plants were stolen

“The building had been quite derelict and we spent a lot of money renovating it.

“The thieves must have come in the hours of darkness.

“We discovered the theft at 10am this morning (Tuesday),” he said.

Mr Russell said the planters cost £120 each and hopes that whoever stolen them may get a conscience and return them.

He is keen to warn local people, particularly the elderly in the community, about the theft so they can be vigilant.

Mr Russell said he had contacted the PSNI who said: “If anyone has information, contact Con Andrew Erwin on 101 quoting PSNI incident Number 323 28/08/2018.”