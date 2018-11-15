Police appeal after man is assaulted during burglary in Lisburn

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of an aggravated burglary in the Beanstown Road area of Lisburn on Wednesday November 14.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory said: “It was reported that a number of men in a white van drew up outside a property around 11.30am and approached the householder, a man in his 50s, who came out of the house when he saw them arrive.

The PSNI

“He was then assaulted by one of the men outside the house before having his wrists and ankles bound with cable ties and made to lie, face down, on the living floor of his property. One of the men stayed with him while another ransacked the upstairs rooms.

“While the victim was not physically injured, he was left shocked by the incident. At this time, it is not clear what was taken in the burglary.

“A white van was recovered a short time later in the Mill Hill area of Waringstown. We also received reports of an attempted burglary at Dromore Road, Waringstown just before 1pm when a number of men were seen acting suspiciously, before making off in a dark-coloured Audi car.

“Anyone with information about the earlier burglary in Lisburn or who witnessed any suspicious activity in this area of Waringstown between 11.00am and 2.30pm today should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 518 of 14/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.